Blue Jackets take on the Jets after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (11-7, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -189, Blue Jackets +157; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout.

Winnipeg is 11-7 overall and 5-3-0 in home games. The Jets have gone 3-1-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Columbus has a 10-7-2 record overall and a 5-4-1 record in road games. The Blue Jackets have a -2 scoring differential, with 57 total goals scored and 59 allowed.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Morrissey has three goals and 16 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has eight goals and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.