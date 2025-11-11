Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Kraken

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-4, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-4, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -120, Blue Jackets -100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to end a four-game slide with a win over the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle has a 4-1-2 record at home and a 7-4-4 record overall. The Kraken have a 6-0-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Columbus is 7-7-1 overall and 4-4-1 in road games. The Blue Jackets have a 3-0-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has five goals and six assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dmitri Voronkov has six goals and seven assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.