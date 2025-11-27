Blackhawks take losing streak into home matchup against the Predators

Nashville Predators (7-12-4, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-8-5, in the Central Division) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Nashville Predators (7-12-4, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-8-5, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to end their four-game slide when they play the Nashville Predators.

Chicago is 10-8-5 overall with a 2-2-1 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have a +seven scoring differential, with 72 total goals scored and 65 conceded.

Nashville is 7-12-4 overall and 0-4-2 against the Central Division. The Predators have gone 3-4-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has seven goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has seven goals and nine assists for the Predators. Luke Evangelista has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Predators: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.