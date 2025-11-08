Blackhawks play the Red Wings after Bertuzzi’s 2-goal showing

Chicago Blackhawks (7-5-3, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-6, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Chicago Blackhawks (7-5-3, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Detroit Red Wings after Tyler Bertuzzi’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Blackhawks’ 4-0 win.

Detroit has a 5-2-0 record at home and a 9-6 record overall. The Red Wings are 5-3-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Chicago is 7-5-3 overall and 4-3-2 on the road. The Blackhawks have a 6-1-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has eight goals and 10 assists for the Red Wings. Emmitt Finnie has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Andre Burakovsky has six goals and six assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.