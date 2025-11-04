Blackhawks bring up forward prospect Oliver Moore from AHL affiliate

SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Moore joined the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday after putting together a fast start in the minors.…

Moore was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Jason Dickinson was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Thursday, and fellow forward Landon Slaggert was assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate.

The 20-year-old Moore made his season debut with the Blackhawks on Monday night at Seattle in a 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Moore received 16:29 of ice time, registered three shots on net and had a minus-2 rating in the defeat.

“It’s great to be here,” Moore said. “Obviously I didn’t get a ton of sleep last night, but I don’t think that matters. I’ve got a lot of energy. I’m ready to go.”

Moore, the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, agreed to an entry-level deal with Chicago in March. He had no goals and four assists in nine games with the Blackhawks last season.

“I think when Ollie’s at his best he makes an impact on the game with his tenacity and his speed, his compete,” said coach Jeff Blashill, who was hired in May. “He’s got good skill to go along with that.”

Moore was in training camp with Chicago before beginning this season with Rockford. He had six goals and three assists in nine games for the IceHogs before his promotion.

“I think the expectation was for me to just go down there and play winning hockey and dominate,” Moore said. “Tried to do that down there. I think the first thing that (general manager Kyle Davidson) told me was just ‘Make us make a spot for you.’ … I’m grateful to be here.”

