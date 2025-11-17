Blackhawks and Flames meet in Western Conference action

Calgary Flames (5-12-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-5-4, in the Central Division) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Calgary Flames (5-12-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-5-4, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames hit the ice in Western Conference play.

Chicago is 9-5-4 overall and 4-2-2 at home. The Blackhawks serve 10.6 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in NHL play.

Calgary has gone 2-8-1 in road games and 5-12-3 overall. The Flames have given up 60 goals while scoring 42 for a -18 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blackhawks won 4-0 in the last meeting. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Blackhawks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi has nine goals and six assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has eight goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau has four goals and five assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

