Bertuzzi’s third-period hat trick leads Blackhawks past Canucks 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored three goals in the third period for his fourth career hat trick and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Ilya Mikheyev also scored and Connor Bedard added an empty-net goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, while Ryan Donato contributed a pair of assists. Spencer Knight stopped 43 shots.

Aatu Raty and Evander Kane score the Canucks in a game in which all seven goals were scored in the third period. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves for the Canucks, who outshot the Blackhawks 45-28.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring just over three minutes into the third period, deflecting a long shot from Matt Grzelcyk in with his skate at the side of the net.

The win snapped Chicago’s three-game skid.

Bedard stretched his point streak to six games with five goals and six assists across the stretch.

Canucks winger Conor Garland returned to the lineup after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. Vancouver still has five players on its injured reserve list, but assistant coach Brett McLean said after Wednesday’s morning skate that forwards Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Teddy Blueger are expected to practice in noncontact jerseys “soon.”

Up next

Blackhawks: Visit Calgary on Friday.

Canucks: Host Columbus on Saturday.

