Bennett’s tiebreaking goal leads Panthers past Canucks 8-5

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored the tiebreaking goal at 4:02 of the third period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 8-5 on Monday night.

Seth Jones had two goals, and Luke Kunin, Evan Rodrigues, Anton Lundell, A.J. Greer and Brad Marchand also scored for the two-time defending champion Panthers, who had a season-high scoring total for their third win in four games. Sam Reinhart had three assists and Carter Verhaeghe two. Sergei Bobrovsky had 10 saves.

Elias Pettersson had two goals, and Drew O’Connor and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Vancouver, which has lost four of five (1-2-2). Quinn Hughes had three assists and Kiefer Sherwood and Evander Kane each added two, and Jiri Patera finished with 33 saves.

Bennett deflected a slap shot by Niko Mikkola to put the Panthers ahead 6-5 early in the third.

Jones then got his second of the night at 8:19, beating Patera from in front on a power play for a two-goal lead, and Marchand’s short-handed empty-netter with 1:46 remaining capped the scoring.

Pettersson scored at 7:55 of the second and again at 1:24 of the third to pull the Canucks within one. Hronek’s power-play goal at 3:14 tied the score 5-5.

Trailing by two late in the first period, the Panthers scored five consecutive goals to take the lead.

CAPITALS 2, KINGS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 903rd career NHL goal and Washington beat Los Angeles.

Matt Roy also scored for the Capitals, who ended a two-game losing skid to gain some traction in the standings.

Anze Kopitar scored for lone goal for the Kings, who had won four straight. It was just their second regulation road loss of the season.

Washington, which has been struggling to finish at 5-on-5, opened the scoring early, as Roy got to the front of the net and tipped Aliaksei Protas’ point shot past Darcy Kuemper. It was Roy’s first goal in 25 games, dating back to last season.

In the second period, Ovechkin crashed the crease and got to the front of the net before burying a behind-the-net feed from Connor McMichael. Ovechkin, who now has goals in back-to-back games and three of his last four overall, also passed Gordie Howe for the most regular-season goal scored at a single venue in NHL history with his 442nd goal at Capital One Arena.

Anze Kopitar pulled Los Angeles within one with his third goal of the season with 6:33 left in the second. He tapped in a backdoor feed from Corey Perry on the power play. Washington has now given up a power-play goal in three straight games and five of the last six.

Despite a rally, the Kings couldn’t beat Charlie Lindgren, who stopped 30 of 31 shots for his second win of the season after losing his last four starts.

Kuemper stopped 23 of 25 in the defeat.

HURRICANES 3, BRUINS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Staal outmuscled a Boston defenseman for a goal with one arm, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 29 shots and Carolina cooled off the hot Bruins for a victory.

Former Bruin Taylor Hall and Mark Jankowski also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in eight games and evened the season-series after losing the first meeting on Nov. 1.

Riley Tufte spoiled the shutout with 10 seconds left and Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves for the Bruins, who had a six-game home-winning streak halted and lost for just the second time in 10 games overall. Swayman’s personal five-game winning streak was stopped.

Staal, positioned at the edge of the crease, held off Andrew Peeke with his left arm, and knocked in the rebound of Joel Nystrom’s shot from the point to make it 1-0 at 8:25 of the second period.

SABRES 5, OILERS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie center Noah Ostlund scored twice for his first multigoal game in the NHL, and Buffalo beat Edmonton.

A first-round draft pick by the Sabres in 2022, Ostlund gave them a 1-0 lead late in the first period and then put away the game with his second goal of the night midway through the third.

Bowen Byram, Beck Malenstyn and Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, which has won two straight after an 0-4-1 skid. Rookie goalie Colten Ellis made 32 saves.

Jack Roslovic scored for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner stopped 23 shots. The Oilers have lost two of three and are 2-2-0 on their eight-game trip.

Ostlund’s power-play goal at 19:03 of the first period opened the scoring.

Roslovic tied it when he extended his point streak to five games with his fourth goal in that span and seventh of the season at 4:29 of the second.

Buffalo took a 3-1 lead with two goals in 1:02 during the second period. Byram’s goal at 8:41 gave the Sabres a 2-1 advantage, and Malenstyn made it 3-1 at 9:43. Byram’s goal extended his point streak to four games.

BLUE JACKETS 4, CANADIENS 3, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored the deciding goal of the shootout, and Columbus beat Montreal.

Zach Werenski and Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fantilli also scored in regulation as Columbus extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Jet Greaves finished with 29 saves.

Lane Hutson had a goal and an assist, and Josh Anderson and Oliver Kapanen also scored for Montreal, which has lost four straight (0-3-1) and six of seven (1-3-3). Jakub Dobes had 20 saves.

Kent Johnson also scored in the tiebreaker for Columbus, and Cole Caufield tallied for Montreal.

After Marchenko gave the Blue Jackets the lead in the third round of the shootout, Greaves stopped an attempt by Ivan Demidov to preserve the win.

Montreal outshot Columbus 6-0 in a scoreless overtime.

Trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Canadiens scored twice in the third to tie the score.

DUCKS 3, MAMMOTH 2, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Olen Zellweger scored 1:50 into overtime after Troy Terry tied it with 4.1 seconds left in regulation, and Anaheim dramatically snapped its three-game skid with a victory over Utah.

Terry forced OT when he tapped in a rebound after Chris Kreider deflected Cutter Gauthier’s shot off the post with an extra attacker on the ice for Anaheim.

An unchecked Zellweger then scored his second goal of the season with ease after a ragged overtime rush left him all alone at Karel Vejmelka’s post.

Lukas Dostal made 16 saves and Jackson LaCombe scored his first goal of the season for the Ducks, who moved back into first place in the Pacific Division with their first victory since winning seven in a row. Anaheim also opened a six-game homestand by staying unbeaten at Honda Center since Oct. 16.

Logan Cooley ended his eight-game goal drought since signing his $80 million contract extension by scoring with 10:41 left in regulation for the Mammoth, who have lost five of six.

