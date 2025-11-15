Benn dominates Eubank Jr. to earn bragging rights in British boxing’s family feud

LONDON (AP) — Conor Benn gained revenge — for himself and his family — by dominating Chris Eubank Jr. to…

LONDON (AP) — Conor Benn gained revenge — for himself and his family — by dominating Chris Eubank Jr. to score a unanimous points victory in their rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Benn had lost to Eubank Jr. nearly seven months ago in their long-anticipated middleweight bout, which came more than 30 years after their fathers squared off in two memorable fights.

Eubank Sr. beat Nigel Benn with a ninth-round stoppage in 1990 to take the WBO middleweight title. Their 1993 rematch ended in a split-decision draw.

The 29-year-old Benn was in control in Saturday’s non-title fight and dropped Eubank Jr. twice in the 12th round.

The judges scored the bout 119-107, 116-110, 118-108 for Benn (24-1, 14 KOs), who gained revenge for his only professional loss.

“This is the end of the Benn-Eubank saga. This ends here,” Benn said in the ring. “This is generational. This has never been done before in history.”

In late April, Eubank Jr. won by unanimous decision in a slugfest. But the 36-year-old boxer (35-4, 25 KOs) looked sluggish Saturday, unable to land jabs the way he did in the first fight.

“The kid fought hard, he fought tough. He’s got power, this kid,” Eubank Jr. said. “Conor Benn was the best man tonight, so congratulations to him.”

American rapper 50 Cent accompanied Eubank Jr. on his ring walk and performed his hit “Many Men” as they emerged from the tunnel.

