Beirne free to play against Japan after red card rescinded

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland backrower Tadhg Beirne is free to play against Japan on Saturday after the red card he received in the 26-13 loss to New Zealand was rescinded, the BBC reported.

Beirne was initially given a yellow card for a high tackle on Beauden Barrett in the third minute in Chicago. It was upgraded to a 20-minute red card after a bunker review.

The decision was overturned by an independent disciplinary committee that met on Tuesday.

“Having considered the player’s and the other evidence and reviewed the footage, the disciplinary committee accepted the player’s submissions that whilst an act of foul play had occurred, it did not meet the red card threshold,” a statement read, according to the BBC.

Ireland also has test matches against Australia and South Africa this month.

