Bedard’s four-point night lifts Chicago past Anaheim, snapping five-game skid

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard scored the tie-breaking goal at 9:55 of the third period, added an empty-net score and had two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from an early three-goal deficit to top the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Sunday and snap a five-game slide.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Greene and Colton Dach also scored as Chicago tied it 3 by 12:34 of the second. Chicago converted two of four power-play chances and killed all three Anaheim advantages.

Bedard beat Ville Husso with a nifty move from the front of the crease to put Chicago ahead 4-3 following a turnover by Alex Killorn. Husso had entered the game 44 seconds earlier after starter Petr Mrazek exited with an undisclosed injury.

Bedard fired into an empty net with 1:55 remaining to seal it.

Spencer Knight rebounded from a shaky start to finish with 23 saves.

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist as the Ducks jumped out a 3-0 lead midway through the first period.

Chris Kreider scored for the second straight game to give him 600 career points. Olen Zellweger also scored and Troy Terry set up two goals to extend his point streak to seven games.

STARS 6, SENATORS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston’s fourth career hat track included two power-play goals, giving him an NHL-best 12, and Jason Robertson had the winning goal and two assists in his 400th career NHL game as Dallas beat Ottawa.

Johnston also had an assist to match a season high with four points.

Mavrik Bourque and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who have won four consecutive games and are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games.

Dallas backup goaltender Casey DeSmith is 6-0-2 after making 15 saves. Dallas allowed a season-low 16 shots on goal.

Robertson’s goal came 44 seconds after Jake Sanderson tied the score 1-1. Dallas outscored Ottawa 3-1 in the second period following a scoreless first.

CAPITALS 4, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Wilson had two goals and an assist, and Washington beat New York.

Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas each scored an empty-net goal as the Capitals extended their win streak to four games. Logan Thompson made 30 saves.

Bo Horvat scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin had 14 saves.

The Islanders have lost three straight and four of five overall. They dropped to 1-3-2 in matinee games this season with six remaining.

Wilson opened the scoring when he tapped in a pass from Ovechkin on the power play at 7:37 of the first period. Ryan Leonard, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 draft, also picked up an assist on the play.

Sorokin misplayed a puck behind his own net and set up Wilson for his team-high 15th goal with 6:02 left in the second.

Horvat buried a bouncing puck near the top of the crease to make it 2-1 with 6:17 remaining in the third.

The Islanders went 1 for 3 on the power play. They have converted two of their last 34 chances with the man advantage.

HURRICANES 1, FLAMES 0, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina rookie Brandon Bussi made 15 saves for his first NHL shutout, Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 2:52 of overtime and the Hurricanes beat Calgary for their second straight victory.

Ehlers beat rookie goalie Devin Cooley after Taylor Hall put the puck on net. Ehlers scored his fifth goal of the season and first in seven games. Sean Walker also assisted.

Bussi played back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career.

Cooley stopped 16 shots. The Flames lost for just the second time in their last six games. They were shutout victims for the third time this season.

