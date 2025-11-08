Bedard has a goal and 3 assists, Knight gets 6th career shutout as Blackhawks beat Flames 4-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and three assists, Spencer Knight stopped 33 shots for his first…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and three assists, Spencer Knight stopped 33 shots for his first shutout of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Friday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice and Andre Burakovsky also had a goal for Chicago, which won its second straight after losing three in a row. Knight had his sixth career shutout.

Dustin Wolf had 23 saves for Calgary, which was coming off a season-high five-goal outburst in a win over Columbus on Wednesday.

The Flames, held to fewer than two goals goals for the sixth time, are the league’s lowest-scoring team at 2.19 goals per game. They also sit last in the NHL’s overall standings.

On the heels of his third-period hat-trick on Wednesday in Vancouver, Bertuzzi’s opening goal with 7:28 remaining in the first gave him four goals in two periods.

The score remained 1-0 until Chicago put the game away with a three-goal third.

The Bedard to Bertuzzi combination struck again at 1:11 in the third period to give Chicago a 2-0 lead. On a 2-on-1, Bedard sent a perfect pass across that Bertuzzi one-timed into the top corner.

Bedard set up Burakovsky at 7:56, then scored unassisted with 1:59 remaining for his ninth of the year.

Chicago’s Frank Nazar left the game late in the first period after going down awkwardly after a cross-check from Joel Farabee. The 21-year-old center is off to a terrific start in his second season with five goals and six assists.

