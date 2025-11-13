BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke leads West Division sweep of CFL awards

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke led a West Division sweep of the Canadian Football League’s individual…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke led a West Division sweep of the Canadian Football League’s individual awards Thursday night.

Rourke won the George Reed Trophy as the CFL’s outstanding player and also was honored as the top Canadian at the league’s awards banquet. The former Ohio University star joined Brady Oliveira, Jon Cornish, Russ Jackson and Tony Gabriel as the only players to win both awards in the same year.

Winnipeg returner Trey Vaval also was a double winner, claiming top rookie and special-teams player. B.C.’s Mathieu Betts was selected the top defensive player, and Jermarcus Hardrick of the Saskatchewan the outstanding lineman.

Hardrick will be action for the Roughriders on Sunday in the Grey Cup against the Montreal Alouettes.

Rourke had career highs for yards passing (5,290), touchdowns (31), yards rushing (564) and TDs (10) as the Lions led the CFL in offensive points (31.1 per game), net yards (430.2) and passing (325.4 per game).

