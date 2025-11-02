Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bayern to play Union…

Bayern to play Union Berlin in 3rd round of German Cup

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 1:52 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has been drawn at Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund faces 2024 winner Bayer Leverkusen in the third round of the German Cup.

Sunday’s draw dealt defending champion Stuttgart a visit to second-division Bochum, while Leipzig, the 2023 winner, was given a home tie against Magdeburg, another second division team.

None of the teams from the lower divisions survived the second round.

Also, it’s: Hamburger SV vs. Holstein Kiel; Hertha Berlin vs. Kaiserslautern; Freiburg vs. Darmstadt; and Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. St. Pauli.

The games will be played on Dec. 2 and 3.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up