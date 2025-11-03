Baseball Writers’ Association of America Award Finalists List

Announced Monday, Nov. 10 AL Rookie of the Year — Roman Anthony, OF, Boston; Nick Kurtz, 1B Athletics; Jacob Wilson,…

AL Rookie of the Year — Roman Anthony, OF, Boston; Nick Kurtz, 1B Athletics; Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics.

NL Rookie of the Year — Drake Baldwin, C, Atlanta; Caleb Durbin, 3B, Milwaukee; Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago.

Announced Tuesday, Nov. 11 AL Manager of the Year — John Schneider, Toronto; Stephen Vogt, Cleveland; Dan Wilson, Seattle.

NL Manager of the Year — Terry Francona, Cincinnati; Pat Murphy, Milwaukee; Rob Thompson, Philadelphia.

Announced Wednesday, Nov. 12 AL Cy Young Award — Hunter Brown, Houston; Garrett Crochet, Boston; Tarik Skubal, Detroit.

NL Cy Young Award — Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia; Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh; Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles.

AL Most Valuable Player — Aaron Judge, RF, New York; Cal Raleigh, C, Seattle; José Ramírez, Cleveland.

NL Most Valuable Player — Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP, Los Angeles; Kyle Schwarber, DH, Philadelphia; Juan Soto, RF, New York.

