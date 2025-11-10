Barzal scores in overtime and Sorokin shines again as the Islanders beat the Devils 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored in overtime, Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced and…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored in overtime, Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced and the New York Islanders bounced back from allowing the tying goal to Simon Nemec with 4.7 seconds left in regulation to beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Monday night.

Barzal scored 1:17 into 3-on-3 OT to get the win, not long after Nemec’s shot at 6 on 5 with Jacob Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker beat Sorokin to extend the game. Nemec’s goal was ruled good after officials spent a few minutes reviewing it.

Kyle Palmieri had put the Islanders ahead on the power play with just under three minutes left in the third period. Palmieri scored it off a rebound of a shot by No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer who has become the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

Palmieri also assisted on Bo Horvat’s tying goal 6:55 into the second. The Devils had taken an early lead on Timo Meier’s power-play goal 2:12 in, and the Islanders did not have their first shot on net until past the nine-minute mark.

Sorokin could not be blamed on Meier’s goal after some tic-tac-toe passing, and he was screened on Nemec’s first of the season. He continued his stretch of strong play since getting some practice tips recently from coach Patrick Roy, himself a Hall of Fame goaltender.

Markstrom made 22 saves for New Jersey.

Up next

Islanders: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night to open a three-game Western Conference road trip.

Devils: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night to begin a stretch of five consecutive games away from home.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.