Barcelona midfielder Fermín López out for 2 weeks with leg injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Fermín López will be sidelined for two weeks with a leg injury, the Spanish club said Thursday.

If that time estimate holds up, Fermín will miss four games, including a La Liga match against Atletico Madrid next week and a Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Dec. 9.

Barcelona said that Fermín had a “small injury” in his lower right leg, two days after the club lost 3-0 at Chelsea in the Champions League. Fermín started that match and played for just over an hour before being substituted.

The 22-year-old Fermín has scored seven goals and made four assists in all competitions for Barcelona this season. He also helped Spain qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

