Avalanche visit the Oilers following Olofsson’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (8-1-5, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-5-4, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Edmonton Oilers after Victor Olofsson’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Avalanche’s 3-2 win.

Edmonton has a 6-5-4 record overall and a 4-0-2 record on its home ice. The Oilers have gone 2-3-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Colorado is 8-1-5 overall and 4-1-3 in road games. The Avalanche rank sixth in NHL play with 50 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has four goals and 17 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, two penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-1-4, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

