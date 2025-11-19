Avalanche play the Rangers on 6-game winning streak

New York Rangers (10-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-1-5, in the Central Division) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

New York Rangers (10-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-1-5, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche take on the New York Rangers with a six winning streak on the line.

Colorado is 7-0-2 in home games and 13-1-5 overall. The Avalanche have an 8-0-3 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

New York has a 10-9-2 record overall and a 9-2-1 record on the road. The Rangers are 8-0-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 13 goals and 12 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Fox has three goals and 13 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-0-2, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.