Avalanche bring winning streak into home matchup against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (11-3-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (10-1-5, in the Central Division) Denver; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Anaheim Ducks (11-3-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (10-1-5, in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Colorado has a 4-0-2 record in home games and a 10-1-5 record overall. The Avalanche lead the league with 64 total goals (averaging 4.0 per game).

Anaheim is 11-3-1 overall and 6-2-1 on the road. The Ducks rank second in NHL play with 62 total goals (averaging 4.1 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has scored 14 goals with 15 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 11 goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has eight goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-1-4, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 9-1-0, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.