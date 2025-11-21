Avalanche bring win streak into matchup with the Predators

Colorado Avalanche (14-1-5, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-10-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Colorado Avalanche (14-1-5, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-10-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will attempt to extend a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Nashville Predators.

Nashville has a 0-3-2 record in Central Division play and a 6-10-4 record overall. The Predators have given up 70 goals while scoring 48 for a -22 scoring differential.

Colorado has a 1-0-2 record in Central Division play and a 14-1-5 record overall. The Avalanche are 9-0-3 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Wood has scored six goals with four assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has scored seven goals with nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 5.1 goals, nine assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.