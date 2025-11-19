Atlanta takes road win streak into matchup with San Antonio

Atlanta Hawks (9-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-4, fifth in the Western Conference) San Antonio;…

Atlanta Hawks (9-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Hawks face San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 7-2 in home games. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 118.2 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Hawks are 7-2 in road games. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 114.4 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Spurs make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.9%). The Hawks average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Spurs give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is averaging 13.6 points for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

Jalen Johnson is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 118.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama: out (calf), Stephon Castle: out (hip).

Hawks: N’Faly Dante: day to day (knee), Nikola Đurisic: day to day (elbow), Trae Young: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Zaccharie Risacher: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

