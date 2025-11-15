Atlanta takes on Phoenix, looks for 4th straight road win

Atlanta Hawks (8-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-5, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 8…

Atlanta Hawks (8-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Hawks play Phoenix.

The Suns are 6-1 in home games. Phoenix is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 43.2 rebounds. Mark Williams leads the Suns with 8.8 boards.

The Hawks are 6-2 on the road. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Suns average 16.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 117.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 113.6 the Suns allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen is averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 33.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 8.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (quadriceps), Mark Williams: day to day (injury management), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (rest), Trae Young: out (knee), Nikola Đurisic: day to day (elbow).

