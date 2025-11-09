Argentina notches biggest win over Wales

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Argentina racked up its highest score and biggest margin against Wales after winning their rugby test…

The Pumas notched seven tries, including a pair for rookie man-of-the-match flyhalf Gerónimo Prisciantelli, and Santiago Carreras was eight for eight off the tee.

Wales showed some positives in its first match since ending an 18-test losing streak in July — the longest in men’s tier one history — with four well-taken tries and the exciting return of Louis Rees-Zammit from his NFL tryout.

But outstanding captain Jac Morgan suffered a suspected dislocated left shoulder while scoring a try and the new era under new coach Steve Tandy still looked like the old era.

Wales conceded soft tries and cheap penalties, missed 30 tackles and its discipline was poor with yellow cards to backs Ben Thomas and Tomos Williams. While they were off the field Argentina scored 17 points.

Wales’ first scrum conceded a free kick and the first lineout throw went through Alex Mann’s hands. Inside 15 minutes Argentina led 14-0 after first test tries for 135-kilogram tighthead Pedro Delgado and Prisciantelli from a Mateo Carreras chip ahead.

A botched touch-finder by Santiago Carreras gave Wales an in, and Tom Rogers’ break was finished by Williams. Williams turned provider when his pop-up to an on-rushing Dewi Lake helped to tie the score with the first quarter barely gone.

Wales’ momentum was ruined by Thomas lashing out with his boot at Pablo Matera, who was holding him down. Thomas was yellow-carded for intent and not upgraded to a red card because there was no significant contact.

Argentina scored 17 points in Thomas’ absence, including 80-meter tries finished by scrumhalf Simón Benítez Cruz and wing Mateo Carreras in a two-minute span.

The latter was particularly special. Flanker Pablo Matera caught the restart in his 22, stepped one defender, loped through the line and had the composure on halfway to kick ahead for speedster Mateo Carreras, who collected the ball and scored.

Fellow winger Bautista Delguy extended Argentina’s 31-14 halftime lead with their fifth try after he grabbed Santiago Carreras’ crossfield kick.

That prompted the arrival of Rees-Zammit for his first international since the 2023 World Cup, but at the same time Wales lost Williams to the sin-bin for a tackle off the ball.

Wales’ problems compounded when Morgan left after injuring himself while scoring from his own tapped penalty. Morgan, in a sling, looks set to miss the rest of Wales’ autumn series against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

After Williams returned, his flat pass at the try-line set up a score for Blair Murray. But Argentina finished strong with a second try by Prisciantelli from an intercept and the last by replacement back-rower Santiago Grondona to send them past the 50 they scored in 2004 in Tucumán.

The Pumas go to Scotland next.

