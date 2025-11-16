Antetokounmpo, Bucks square off against the Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks (8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5, third in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Monday, 7…

Milwaukee Bucks (8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Milwaukee Bucks in Eastern Conference play Monday.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 against division opponents. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 27.6 assists per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 5.4.

The Bucks are 2-1 against the rest of the division. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 7.1.

The Cavaliers average 16.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 118.4 points per game, 1.5 more than the 116.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Bucks 118-113 in their last matchup on Oct. 26. Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 24 points, and Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is shooting 46.8% and averaging 19.2 points for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 30.0 points over the last 10 games.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 122.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: day to day (illness), Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: day to day (toe).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.