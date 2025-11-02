Anaheim hosts New Jersey after Terry’s 2-goal performance

New Jersey Devils (9-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-3-1, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8…

New Jersey Devils (9-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-3-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -130, Ducks +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the New Jersey Devils after Troy Terry scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Anaheim is 2-1-0 in home games and 6-3-1 overall. The Ducks have a 4-1-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

New Jersey is 9-3 overall and 4-3-0 on the road. The Devils have a 2-1-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

