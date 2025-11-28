Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal sidelined for two to three weeks with upper-body injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal will miss two to three weeks with an upper-body injury, the…

Dostal is 11-5-1 with a 2.81 goals against average and .904 save percentage this season. He has been particularly effective on home ice, having won eight of nine starts to help the Ducks to first place in the Pacific Division as of Friday.

Dostal, 25, was a third-round draft pick in 2018, and his strong play over the past two seasons allowed the Ducks to move on from longtime starter John Gibson. Anaheim traded Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings on June 28 for goalie Petr Mrazek, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder.

The Ducks announced the timeline for Dostal’s injury before their 5-4 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings after he was not available in a 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Ville Husso made his first start of the season against the Kings, saving 23 shots through overtime and both Kings’ attempts in the shootout, with Mrazek as the backup.

