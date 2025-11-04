Alvarado’s 3-pointer sends Pelicans past Hornets for their first win of the season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jose Alvarado made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left and the New Orleans Pelicans won…

Trey Murphy III scored 21 points for the Pelicans, who had dropped their first six games. Their victory left the Brooklyn Nets (0-7) as the NBA’s only winless team.

Alvarado added 18 points and fellow reserve Saddiq Bey had 17 for the Pelicans, who announced earlier Tuesday that Zion Williamson would miss at least a week because of a strained left hamstring.

Miles Bridges scored 22 points and rookie Kon Knueppel had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who played without LaMelo Ball for a second straight game because of a right ankle injury.

Trailing by two at halftime, Charlotte opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run to take a lead it held all the way until Alvarado dribbled right and pulled up for his go-ahead shot.

Rookie Derik Queen then came up with his fourth steal of the game after Charlotte inbounded and Murphy made two free throws to make it 115-112. Bridges missed a tying 3-point attempt and Bey made a free throw to close the scoring.

Queen scored all of his 12 points in the final quarter and also had eight rebounds and seven assists in 18 minutes.

