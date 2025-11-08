All Blacks overcome three yellow cards to stay unbeaten against Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — New Zealand preserved a 120-year unbeaten record against Scotland after winning a gripping contest 25-17 at…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — New Zealand preserved a 120-year unbeaten record against Scotland after winning a gripping contest 25-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The All Blacks blew a 17-0 halftime lead and overcame three yellow cards to win their 33rd test with Scotland.

Scotland fought back to tie the score on 17 with a quarter to go. The Scots were held up over the line twice and knocked-on on the try-line twice.

The game wasn’t decided until the 74th minute. The All Blacks waived a penalty shot for an attacking lineout, drove it the line and and threw it to the backs. Damian McKenzie produced a spectacular finish when he braked near the left corner flag, threw off Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn and slipped George Horne, and somehow contorted to score on his back.

“Bit of luck,” was how he described it to broadcaster TNT.

McKenzie couldn’t convert his try but added a long-range penalty to quell any Scotland comeback hopes.

After beating Ireland in Chicago, the All Blacks were halfway to a Grand Slam of the home unions with England next at Twickenham.

For all the amazing defense, both All Blacks tries in the first half were softly conceded.

Lock Josh Lord, playing in place of injured captain Scott Barrett, broke away on halfway from a ruck not covered by Scotland and offloaded for scrumhalf Cam Roigard to finish in the third minute.

Then right on halftime, the All Blacks ran the short side and Wallace Sititi was wide open. He dummied Darcy Graham and set up Will Jordan’s 44th test try.

In between, Scotland survived a five-minute siege under a yellow card warning, and the All Blacks held up the Scots twice on their own try-line. Graham was denied by Ardie Savea and Caleb Clarke, and Rory Hutchinson was stopped by Sititi and Beauden Barrett.

Scotland couldn’t capitalize, either, on a man advantage at the end of the half when Leroy Carter was sin-binned for tripping Graham.

Carter returned in the new half but New Zealand was straight back down to 14 again when stand-in captain Savea was yellow-carded for pulling down a rolling maul on his try-line. When he did, hooker Ewan Ashman rolled over the top and touched down Scotland’s first points.

Murrayfield erupted and so did Scotland. From a corner lineout, captain Sione Tuipulotu shortened the defense and Kinghorn passed to an unmarked Kyle Steyn to score with more Finn Russell extras.

Scotland swept back downfield and prop Pierre Schoeman had the ball jolted from his grasp on the try-line by Codie Taylor and Graham knocked on in Roigard’s tackle while diving for the line.

Russell’s third goalkick tied the score on 17 with a breathless hour gone.

New Zealand was back to 14 again after Sititi was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on. But Scotland couldn’t find a second wind while the All Blacks stayed composed, notablty replacement McKenzie, head bandaged and blood-splattered from two cuts on his face.

“The win was there and we needed to kick on when it was 17-17,” Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said. “Outstanding by us but we need to win these games. We need to make that next step.

“I’d love to play New Zealand next week again because of what we have learnt from that performance.”

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.