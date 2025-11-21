Alisson returns for Liverpool but Wirtz and Bradley sidelined

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to start against Nottingham Forest on Saturday after missing the…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to start against Nottingham Forest on Saturday after missing the past eight games with a hamstring injury.

Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley, however, will be unavailable, manager Arne Slot said Friday, citing “muscle issues” from their recent international duty.

“So, that’s far from ideal,” Slot said.

Alisson hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring during the second half of a Champions League game at Galatasaray on Sept. 30.

“Alisson trained last week and this week so he will be able to play tomorrow if things work out well today again,” Slot said.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has filled in for the Brazil international, who has had spells out injured in each of the last two seasons. Last season, he was out for more than two months — from early October to mid-December — with a hamstring problem.

Bradley, a Northern Ireland right back, likely will be sidelined for three weeks. Wirtz, the high-priced Germany playmaker, could return for Wednesday’s game against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Slot added that right back Jeremie Frimpong likely won’t be available for the next two weeks.

“It’s going to be interesting who all of you want to see as a right full-back,” Slot told reporters.

