Ajax game abandoned because of fireworks and flares

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax has apologized after its Dutch league game against Groningen was halted and later abandoned Sunday because of supporters igniting fireworks and flares behind one of the goals.

“Ajax considers what happened in the stadium this evening to be utterly outrageous,” the club said in a statement.

The Eredivisie game will now be played on Tuesday without fans, Ajax said.

Referee Bas Nijhuis led the players off the field at Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Arena within five minutes of the start. A later attempt to play the game also quickly failed after more fireworks. The match was officially abandoned at 0-0.

“The safety of spectators and players has been put at risk,” Ajax said.

