Aho scores in OT to lift Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Canucks

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored 4:29 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 win over the…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored 4:29 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist, and Taylor Hall also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won six of their last eight games. Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists and Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves to help Carolina improve to 4-0 in overtime.

Conor Garland, Max Sasson, Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, which has lost three straight. Kevin Lankinen stopped 34 shots.

Hall tied it 3-3 at 6:26 of the third period. Gostisbehere pulled Lankinen out of the crease and then fed Hall for an easy finish.

Garland gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 3:13 of the second period, finishing a crossing pass from Brock Boeser.

The Canucks scored two goals in the first period on just four shots. The Hurricanes played a helping role in both goals.

Sasson skated in alone and beat Kochetkov at 2:45 of the first after Gostisbehere and Mackenzie MacEachern collided at the Carolina blue line.

Pettersson was able to convert a turnover by Sean Walker into a short-handed goal at 9:14 to tie it 2-2.

In between, Svechnikov scored twice 54 seconds apart to give Carolina a 2-1 lead. First, he tied it 1-1 at 4:20 and then put the Hurricanes ahead with a power-play goal at 5:14.

Svechnikov also inadvertently caught teammate Seth Jarvis, the Hurricanes’ leading scorer, in the face with his stick in a scrum behind the Vancouver goal. Jarvis fell to the ice and was clearly in pain. He held a towel to his face as he was helped off the ice, about 5 minutes into the game. He did not return.

Up Next

Canucks: Visit Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Hurricanes: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

——

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.