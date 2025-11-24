76ers and Magic meet Tuesday in NBA Cup group stage

Orlando Magic (10-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (9-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8…

Orlando Magic (10-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (9-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -1.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic visit the Orlando Magic in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The 76ers have gone 8-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 49.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 11.1.

The Magic have gone 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando scores 118.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The 76ers average 118.3 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 114.9 the Magic allow. The Magic average 118.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 116.8 the 76ers give up to opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Magic 136-124 in their last meeting on Oct. 27. Maxey led the 76ers with 43 points, and Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is shooting 47.1% and averaging 33.0 points for the 76ers. Jared McCain is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Franz Wagner is averaging 23 points, 6.4 rebounds and four assists for the Magic. Jett Howard is averaging 30 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Adem Bona: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), VJ Edgecombe: out (calf).

Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Paolo Banchero: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.