23,000 fans pay to watch Barcelona’s first practice at remodeled Camp Nou

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has sold 23,000 tickets for a team practice at the modernized Camp Nou stadium on Friday.

It will be the first time Barcelona appears on the Camp Nou pitch since its last game there in May 2023.

The club said the tickets sold out. They cost 5 euros ($6) for club members and 10 euros ($12) for the general public.

Work began on upgrading Camp Nou in June 2023 at a cost of about 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to expand capacity in Europe’s largest soccer venue from just under 100,000 to 105,000.

The club hoped to resume games in November 2024 to coincide with the club’s 125th anniversary. But it has been hampered by delays in the work and getting permits. Club president Joan Laporta said this week he hopes to have games at Camp Nou this month.

The team has played at the municipally owned 55,000-seat Olympic Stadium since the start of the 2023-24 season.

Hansi Flick’s side is practicing for Sunday’s La Liga game.

