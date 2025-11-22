Live Radio
2025 NWSL Playoff Glance

2025 NWSL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 10:26 PM

All Times EST

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 7

Orlando 2, Seattle 0

Saturday, Nov. 8

Washington 1, Louisville 1, (Washington advances 3-1 on penalties)

Sunday, Nov. 9

Gotham FC 2, Kansas City 1, ExtraTime

Portland 1, San Diego 0, ExtraTime

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 15

Washington 2, Portland 0

Sunday, Nov. 16

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 22

At PayPal Park

San Jose, Calif.

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

