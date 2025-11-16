2025 NWSL Playoff Glance

All Times EST
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 7
Orlando 2, Seattle 0
Saturday, Nov. 8
Washington 1, Louisville 1, (Washington advances 3-1 on penalties)
Sunday, Nov. 9
Gotham FC 2, Kansas City 1, ExtraTime
Portland 1, San Diego 0, ExtraTime
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 15
Washington 2, Portland 0
Sunday, Nov. 16
Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 22
At PayPal Park
San Jose, Calif.
Washington vs. Gotham FC, 8 p.m.
_____
