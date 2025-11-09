2025 NWSL Playoff Glance

All Times EST
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 7
Orlando 2, Seattle 0
Saturday, Nov. 8
Washington 1, Louisville 1, (Washington advances 3-1 on penalties)
Sunday, Nov. 9
Gotham FC 2, Kansas City 1, ExtraTime
Portland 1, San Diego 0, ExtraTime
Semifinals
Sunday, Nov. 16
Washington vs. Portland, TBD
Gotham FC vs. Orlando, TBD
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 22
At PayPal Park
San Jose, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.