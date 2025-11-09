2025 NWSL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 7 Orlando 2, Seattle 0 Saturday, Nov. 8 Washington 1, Louisville 1, (Washington advances…

All Times EST

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 7

Orlando 2, Seattle 0

Saturday, Nov. 8

Washington 1, Louisville 1, (Washington advances 3-1 on penalties)

Sunday, Nov. 9

Gotham FC 2, Kansas City 1, ExtraTime

Portland 1, San Diego 0, ExtraTime

Semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 16

Washington vs. Portland, TBD

Gotham FC vs. Orlando, TBD

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 22

At PayPal Park

San Jose, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

_____

