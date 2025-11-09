Live Radio
2025 NWSL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 7:21 PM

All Times EST

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 7

Orlando 2, Seattle 0

Saturday, Nov. 8

Washington 1, Louisville 1, (Washington advances 3-1 on penalties)

Sunday, Nov. 9

Gotham FC 2, Kansas City 1, ExtraTime

Portland 1, San Diego 0, ExtraTime

Semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 16

Washington vs. Portland, TBD

Gotham FC vs. Orlando, TBD

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 22

At PayPal Park

San Jose, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

_____

