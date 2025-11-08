2025 NWSL Playoff Glance

All Times EST
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 7
Orlando 2, Seattle 0
Saturday, Nov. 8
Washington 1, Louisville 1, (Washington advances 3-1 on penalties)
Sunday, Nov. 10
Kansas City vs. Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Portland vs. San Diego, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Semifinals
Sunday, Nov. 16
Washington vs. Portland/San Diego winner, TBD
Kansas City/Gotham FC winner vs. Orlando, TBD
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 22
At PayPal Park
San Jose, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
_____
