2025 NWSL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 7 Orlando 2, Seattle 0 Saturday, Nov. 8 Washington 1, Louisville 1, (Washington advances…

All Times EST

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 7

Orlando 2, Seattle 0

Saturday, Nov. 8

Washington 1, Louisville 1, (Washington advances 3-1 on penalties)

Sunday, Nov. 10

Kansas City vs. Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Portland vs. San Diego, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 16

Washington vs. Portland/San Diego winner, TBD

Kansas City/Gotham FC winner vs. Orlando, TBD

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 22

At PayPal Park

San Jose, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

