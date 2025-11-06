2025 NL Silver Slugger Team

National League
Catcher — Hunter Goodman, Colorado
First base — Pete Alonso, New York
Second base — Ketel Marte, Arizona
Third base — Manny Machado, San Diego
Shortstop — Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona
Outfield — Juan Soto, New York
Outfield — Corbin Carroll, Arizona
Outfield — Kyle Tucker, Chicago
Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
Utility — Alec Burleson, St. Louis
Team: Los Angeles
Top offensive player at each position and overall team selected by major league coaches and managers
