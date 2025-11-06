2025 NL Silver Slugger Team

National League Catcher — Hunter Goodman, Colorado First base — Pete Alonso, New York Second base — Ketel Marte, Arizona…

National League

Catcher — Hunter Goodman, Colorado

First base — Pete Alonso, New York

Second base — Ketel Marte, Arizona

Third base — Manny Machado, San Diego

Shortstop — Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona

Outfield — Juan Soto, New York

Outfield — Corbin Carroll, Arizona

Outfield — Kyle Tucker, Chicago

Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

Utility — Alec Burleson, St. Louis

Team: Los Angeles

Top offensive player at each position and overall team selected by major league coaches and managers

