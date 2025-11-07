2025 AL Silver Slugger Team

American League
Catcher — Cal Raleigh, Seattle
First base — Nick Kurtz, Athletics
Second base — Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York
Third base — José Ramírez, Cleveland
Shortstop — Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City
Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York
Outfield — Byron Buxton, Minnesota
Outfield — Riley Greene, Detroit
Designated hitter — George Springer, Toronto
Utility — Zach McKinstry, Detroit
Team: New York
Top offensive player at each position and overall team selected by major league coaches and managers
