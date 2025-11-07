Live Radio
2025 AL Silver Slugger Team

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 9:59 PM

American League

Catcher — Cal Raleigh, Seattle

First base — Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Second base — Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York

Third base — José Ramírez, Cleveland

Shortstop — Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York

Outfield — Byron Buxton, Minnesota

Outfield — Riley Greene, Detroit

Designated hitter — George Springer, Toronto

Utility — Zach McKinstry, Detroit

Team: New York

Top offensive player at each position and overall team selected by major league coaches and managers

