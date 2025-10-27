Zion Williamson misses first game of the season because of left foot bone bruise

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson won’t play for New Orleans against the Boston Celtics on Monday night because of…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson won’t play for New Orleans against the Boston Celtics on Monday night because of a left foot bone bruise.

It’s the first missed game of the season for the oft-injured Williamson, who is off to a strong start. He scored 27 points in each of the Pelicans’ first two games and averaged 9.5 rebounds.

Williamson came into the season having missed more games (268) than he’s played (214) since being the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.

Both the Celtics and Pelicans were winless.

