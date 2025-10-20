Yurov scores tiebreaking goal in 3rd period for first NHL goal as Wild beat Rangers 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Danila Yurov scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat…

NEW YORK (AP) — Danila Yurov scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Monday night.

Jonas Brodin and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota, which had a 32-23 advantage on shots. Filip Gustavsson had 22 saves as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak (0-2-1).

Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, who fell to 0-4-0 at home this season. Igor Shesterkin finished with 29 saves,

In the third period, after Shesterkin made a save on Marcus Johansson’s wraparound try, Yurov knocked in the loose puck at 8:16 for the rookie’s first NHL goal to put the Wild ahead 2-1.

Kaprizov added an empty-netter for his fifth of the season with 1:39 remaining to seal the win.

The Wild outshot the Rangers 17-6 in the first period, with each team scoring once.

Panarin, who had a goal and three assists Saturday at Montreal, got the Rangers on the board in the opening minute of the game. Mika Zibanejad got the puck in the left corner and sent it in front and Panarin put it past Gustavsson at 57 seconds.

It was New York’s first goal at home after they were shut out in their first three games at Madison Square Garden — 3-0 by Pittsburgh on Oct. 7, 1-0 by Washington on Oct. 12 and 2-0 by Edmonton on Oct. 14.

Brodin tied it at 5:10, beating Shesterkin with a shot from the left circle.

Each team had 11 shots in a scoreless second period.,

The Wild visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. The Rangers host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

