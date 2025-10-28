Yannick Bright signs three-year extension with Inter Miami, with club option for 2029

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Midfielder Yannick Bright has signed a three-year extension with Inter Miami, a deal that could…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Midfielder Yannick Bright has signed a three-year extension with Inter Miami, a deal that could be extended at the club’s option another year through 2029.

The deal comes less than a week after Inter Miami finalized Lionel Messi’s three-year extension through the 2028 season.

Bright is in his second season with Inter Miami, with a goal and two assists in 68 appearances with the club after signing as a Major League Soccer SuperDraft selection in 2024.

He had two goals and eight assists in his college career at New Hampshire. The native of Milan also played with Arconatese in Italy and made 20 appearances with that club before playing at New Hampshire.

The 24-year-old Bright has appeared in 27 MLS matches this season, starting 16 of them.

