Yamal is back from injury a week before Barcelona faces Madrid in season’s first clasico

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lamine Yamal is fit again and ready to play a week before the first clasico of the season, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Friday.

Yamal and midfielder Fermín López have both recovered from injuries and could play at least part of Barcelona’s La Liga game against Girona on Saturday.

“They’re back, but they can’t yet play the full 90 minutes,” Flick said.

After Girona, Barcelona hosts Olympiakos on Tuesday in the Champions League and then visits Real Madrid on Oct. 26 in the Spanish league.

Yamal has been affected by a groin injury for weeks.

The 18-year-old star missed four games for Barcelona before he returned for two appearances, only to aggravate the injury in a loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Oct. 1. That ruled him out of a game at Sevilla, which Barcelona lost 4-1, and then two World Cup qualifiers for Spain, which his national team won without him.

Fermín has missed four games for Barcelona and was ruled out of Spain’s qualifiers with a left-leg muscle injury.

Flick said he hoped Brazil forward Raphinha will have recovered from a hamstring injury in time for the Madrid match.

Barcelona’s injury list still includes strikers Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, midfielders Dani Olmo and Gavi Páez and goalkeeper Joan García.

Second-placed Barcelona trails Madrid by two points at the top of the Spanish league.

