WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Minnesota 2, Golden State 0
Sunday, Sept. 14: Minnesota 101, Golden State 72
Wednesday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 75, Golden State 74
Las Vegas 2, Seattle 1
Sunday, Sept. 14: Las Vegas 102, Seattle 77
Tuesday, Sept. 16: Seattle 86, Las Vegas 83
Thursday, Sept. 18: Las Vegas 74, Seattle 73
Indiana 2, Atlanta 1
Sunday, Sept. 14: Atlanta 80, Indiana 68
Tuesday, Sept. 16: Indiana 77, Atlanta 60
Thursday, Sept. 18: Indiana 87 Atlanta 85
Phoenix 2, New York 1
Sunday, Sept. 14: New York 76, Phoenix 69 (OT)
Wednesday, Sept. 17: Phoenix 86, New York 60
Friday, Sept. 19: Phoenix 79, New York 73
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Phoenix 3, Minnesota 1
Sunday, Sept. 21: Minnesota 85, Phoenix 69
Tuesday, Sept. 23: Phoenix 89, Minnesota 83, OT
Friday, Sept. 26: Phoenix 84, Minnesota 76
Sunday, Sept. 28: Phoenix 86, Minnesota 81
Las Vegas 3, Indiana 2
Sunday, Sept. 21: Indiana 89, Vegas 73
Tuesday, Sept. 23: Las Vegas 90, Indiana 68
Friday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas 84, Indiana 72
Sunday, Sept. 28: Indiana 90, Las Vegas 83
Tuesday, Sept. 30: Las Vegas 107, Indiana 98, OT
WNBA Finals
(Best-of-7)
Las Vegas 4, Phoenix 0
Friday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas 89, Phoenix 86
Sunday, Oct. 5: Las Vegas 91, Phoenix 78
Wednesday, Oct. 8: Las Vegas 90, Phoenix 88
Friday, Oct. 10: Las Vegas 97, Phoenix 86
