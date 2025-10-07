WNBA Finals draw most viewers for a Game 1 since the league’s inaugural season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The opening game of the WNBA Finals was the most watched Game 1 since the league’s…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The opening game of the WNBA Finals was the most watched Game 1 since the league’s inaugural season.

An average of 1.9 million viewers watched Las Vegas edge Phoenix 89-86 on Friday night, according to ESPN. That was up 62% from last season’s matchup of New York and Minnesota.

The game peaked with 2.5 million viewers.

Only the 1997 championship, which was a winner-take-all Game 1 had more people watching.

Game 2 ratings weren’t yet available.

