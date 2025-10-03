With strong performance, Yankees’s Cam Schlittler silences those who made hurtful comments

TORONTO (AP) — Cam Schlittler silenced the people who made hurtful comments to his family on social media before his…

TORONTO (AP) — Cam Schlittler silenced the people who made hurtful comments to his family on social media before his historic performance in the New York Yankees’ Wild Card Series win over the Boston Red Sox.

“They’re just trying to get under your skin but I thought they crossed the line a little bit,” Schlittler said Friday. “At the end of the day, there’s not much they can say now.”

Schlittler became the first postseason pitcher with at least eight scoreless innings and 12 strikeouts without allowing a walk, pitching New York to a 4-0 clinching win Thursday.

Schlittler, who grew up a Red Sox fan in Walpole, Massachusetts, said Friday he was disappointed his family was targeted.

“I don’t really want to give them the attention they’re looking for,” he said of those who made the hurtful posts. “I get it, it’s part of the game. I think I was just kind of disappointed in the fact that, just being from that area, I wasn’t really expecting it to go that far.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he wasn’t surprised Schlittler was able to harness his emotions and hold the Red Sox in check.

“I know he’s got a really good head on his shoulders,” Boone said. “He’s got a really, really good demeanor and disposition about him, as well as being a really confident kid, and confident in his ability.”

Schlittler kept his head bowed when he walked to the dugout after his final out in the eighth, showing only the slightest emotion with a small fist pump and tip of his cap to the capacity crowd of 48,833 at Yankee Stadium.

The 6-foot-6 Schlittler started the season at Double-A Somerset, was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 3 and debuted in the majors July 9 after Clarke Schmidt injured his elbow.

Schlittler said he did get some positive messages from childhood friends after his strong performance helped eliminate Boston from the postseason.

“They’re happy for me,” he said. “I think they’re bummed out, obviously. They’re all Red Sox fans. I told them that’s exactly what was going to happen. They’ll get over it. Hockey season is coming up, basketball season is coming up. I’m sure they’ve got other things to distract them.”

