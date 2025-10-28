William Byron secures spot in Championship 4 as NASCAR heads to Phoenix for the title race

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Playoffs — Championship 4
Site: Avondale, Arizona.
Track: Phoenix Raceway.
Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC).
Last year: Fending off a late-surge from teammate Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano managed to maintain the lead late, becoming the 10th driver in NASCAR history to win at least three Cup Series titles.
Last race: William Byron secured a spot in the Championship 4 while holding off a challenging Ryan Blaney and taking the lead with 43 laps to go. Byron’s win marks his third of the year, and will join fellow title-field racers Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson this week in Phoenix for the Series Championship.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Playoffs — Championship 4
Site: Avondale, Arizona.
Track: Phoenix Raceway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Despite starting in a backup car after a practice crash, Justin Allgaier clinched his first ever championship title in a double-overtime finish. While Riley Herbst won the final race of the season at Phoenix, Allgaier secured the overall championship.
Last race: Taylor Gray secured his first career victory at Martinsville, breaking away from rival Sammy Smith following an overtime restart on Lap 252.
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race
Playoffs — Championship 4
Site: Avondale, Arizona.
Track: Phoenix Raceway.
Race distance: 150 laps, 150 miles.
Schedule: Thursday, practice, 7:35 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 3:35 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).
Last year: Ty Majeski secured his first career Truck Series title after a dominant performance in which he led 132 of 150 laps, finishing nearly four seconds ahead of second-place Corey Heim.
Last race: Having clinched a spot in the Championship 4 earlier this month, Corey Heim seized his 11th win of the season while surviving an overtime restart at Martinsville.
FORMULA 1
Last race: Pole-sitter Lando Norris captured the lead in the standings from teammate Oscar Piastri after a dominant performance in Mexico.
Next race: Nov. 9, Sao Paulo.
INDYCAR
Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection
Site: Las Vegas.
Track: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall).
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 4 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 5 p.m..
Next race: Nov. 16, Pomona, California.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next race: Nov. 5-8.
