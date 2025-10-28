William Byron secures spot in Championship 4 as NASCAR heads to Phoenix for the title race

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES NASCAR Cup Series Championship Playoffs — Championship 4 Site: Avondale, Arizona. Track: Phoenix Raceway.…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Playoffs — Championship 4

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC).

Last year: Fending off a late-surge from teammate Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano managed to maintain the lead late, becoming the 10th driver in NASCAR history to win at least three Cup Series titles.

Last race: William Byron secured a spot in the Championship 4 while holding off a challenging Ryan Blaney and taking the lead with 43 laps to go. Byron’s win marks his third of the year, and will join fellow title-field racers Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson this week in Phoenix for the Series Championship.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Playoffs — Championship 4

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Despite starting in a backup car after a practice crash, Justin Allgaier clinched his first ever championship title in a double-overtime finish. While Riley Herbst won the final race of the season at Phoenix, Allgaier secured the overall championship.

Last race: Taylor Gray secured his first career victory at Martinsville, breaking away from rival Sammy Smith following an overtime restart on Lap 252.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race

Playoffs — Championship 4

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 150 miles.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 7:35 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 3:35 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Ty Majeski secured his first career Truck Series title after a dominant performance in which he led 132 of 150 laps, finishing nearly four seconds ahead of second-place Corey Heim.

Last race: Having clinched a spot in the Championship 4 earlier this month, Corey Heim seized his 11th win of the season while surviving an overtime restart at Martinsville.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Pole-sitter Lando Norris captured the lead in the standings from teammate Oscar Piastri after a dominant performance in Mexico.

Next race: Nov. 9, Sao Paulo.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection

Site: Las Vegas.

Track: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall).

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 4 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 5 p.m..

Next race: Nov. 16, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next race: Nov. 5-8.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.