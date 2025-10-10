Wild take on the Blue Jackets after Hartman’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (1-0, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday,…

Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (1-0, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Ryan Hartman’s two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Wild’s 5-0 win.

Minnesota had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 23-18-3 record in home games last season. Goalies for the Wild averaged 26.7 saves per game last season while allowing 2.9 goals per game.

Columbus went 40-33-9 overall and 14-23-4 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 3.3 goals per game last season while allowing 3.3 per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

