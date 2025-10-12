Wild host the Kings following Kaprizov’s 2-goal performance

Los Angeles Kings (1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (1-1, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday,…

Los Angeles Kings (1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (1-1, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Los Angeles Kings after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild’s 7-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Minnesota went 45-30-7 overall and 23-18-3 in home games last season. The Wild scored 225 total goals last season, with 43 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals.

Los Angeles went 48-25-9 overall and 17-21-6 in road games a season ago. The Kings scored 37 power-play goals last season on 207 chances for a 17.9% success rate.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

